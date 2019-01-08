Gun shots go through neighbours apartment in the South Okanagan

An Oliver man was arrested after shooting his .22 calibre rifle inside his apartment

A South Okanagan man was arrested after shooting his .22 calibre rifle inside his apartment, sending the bullet through the couch of the apartment above him.

A resident at the three storey apartment complex, located in a rural area south of Oliver near Road 11, called RCMP around 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 when he heard a loud bang and saw that the cushion beside him now had a hole in it and the stuffing was coming out of it.

“He believed the loud bang came from the unit directly below him which was occupied by 30-year-old Daniel Khafizov,” said Sgt. Bryce Gervais, Oliver area commander, in a news release.

Gervais said the third floor tenant exited the residence when RCMP arrived and advised he heard several loud bangs and observed pieces of metal on his floor.

Khafizov exited his bottom floor unit and was arrested by RCMP, who found spent .22 calibre casings, a .22 calibre rifle and multiple small calibre bullet holes in his ceiling and walls.

“An examination of the middle and top floor units revealed multiple small calibre holes in the floors and ceilings … at this time there is no reason to believe he was targeting the upstairs tenants, instead he was just carelessly firing the .22 calibre rifle indiscriminately into his ceiling and walls,” said Gervais.

Khafizov was charged with several firearms offences.

