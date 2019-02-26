Guns stolen in Christmas Day break-in found in Calgary

Firearms stolen from a rural home near Sicamous on Christmas Day have been located by police in Calgary.

The two rifles were reported stolen from a house in Solsqua on Boxing Day after a break and enter on Christmas. According to Sicamous RCMP there are still some firearms outstanding from the break-in. All the firearms taken were non-restricted.

Read More: Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked

Read More: Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

During their investigation into the break and enter, police identified possible suspects from the Calgary area and passed their findings along to the Calgary Police. Officers in Calgary executed a search warrant on Feb. 12 which resulted in the firearms’ recovery.

A Calgary woman was charged with possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of firearms.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter