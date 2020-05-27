Habitat for Humanity plans for Salmon Arm Restore slowed by pandemic

Kamloops organization says project still alive but has slowed to a crawl

Although Habitat for Humanity Kamloops was hoping to have a Restore well underway in Salmon Arm by May or June 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed everything and negotiations are still underway with the mall. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Plans for a Habitat for Humanity Restore in Salmon Arm are not dead, but neither are they moving forward at the speed of light.

In an interview in late January of this year, Bill Miller, executive director with Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, said a Restore was in the works for the former Safeway location in Centenoka Park Mall in Salmon Arm.

Negotiations with the property owner were looking very positive, he said, and he was hoping the store would be able to open this May or June.

However, then the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Read more: Habitat for Humanity ReStore planned for former Safeway location in Salmon Arm

Read more: Habitat for Humanity seniors housing project in Salmon Arm moving forward

Correen Genshorek with Habitat for Humanity Kamloops said on May 26 that negotiations continue with the Salmon Arm mall.

She said the Kamloops Restore has just reopened and “Covid 19 has completely slowed down to a slow crawl our projects until further notice.”

That ‘slow crawl’ would also include a 22-unit seniors housing project in Salmon Arm that Habitat for Humanity Kamloops had planned for 1351 10th Ave. NE, not far from the Salmon Arm Health Centre and Service BC.

ReStores carry everything from building supplies to furniture to kitchenware to appliances to automotive parts to light fixtures, but they don’t stock clothing. Most items are related to housing but not all.

In his earlier interview, Miller said a lot of donations come from major hotels as well as stores such as Rona and Home Depot or people downsizing. Items are a combination of new and used. He said sales cover 100 per cent of the cost of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops’ operations.



#Salmon ArmLocal Business