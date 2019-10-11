Habitat for Humanity plans to open ReStore, build seniors’ housing in Salmon Arm

Spokesperson for Kamloops location says details could be finalized by next month

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is coming to Salmon Arm with plans to build and benefit the community.

The organization, whose stated mission is – To mobilize volunteers and community partners in building affordable housing and promoting home ownership as a means to breaking the cycle of poverty – has two immediate goals in mind.

Correen Genshorek, executive administrator with Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, confirms that the non-profit is currently considering four locations in Salmon Arm as a possible site for a ReStore.

It also has plans to build a 22- to 24-unit seniors housing complex in Salmon Arm.

“We’re coming there, we just don’t know where or when,” Genshorek said Oct. 9, adding that she expects to be announcing details in November.

“We’re planning to build a seniors’ centre… It’s in the works, we’re coming to town for sure.”

ReStores offer home improvement and building supplies at reduced prices.

The ReStore Kamloops’ website states that the ReStore Donation Centres receive new and used furniture, large and small appliances, household goods and building materials donated by homeowners, contractors, retailers and manufacturers, and sell them to the public at greatly reduced prices.

“We are trying to find a place where we can have an affiliate for our ReStore,” Genshorek says. “This ReStore is extremely busy.”

She explains donations for the ReStores come from a number of places. As an example, Sun Peaks Resort gave a large donation of furniture last year. Home Depot has been very generous, she says. The funds raised help fuel the non-profit’s projects.

The organization often works with young families, helping provide them with affordable or attainable housing.

As a non-profit, Habitat for Humanity applies for grants to help build housing.

Genshorek says Habitat contributes, but also works closely with private builders and contractors who donate their time.

She says volunteers are key to the organization, with everyone from students to seniors helping out and making a difference.

“It’s a real community thing, everyone comes together.”

