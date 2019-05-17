A black bear was spotted running along Highway 97 on Thursday night.

“Had to double take”: Penticton resident spots bear running across Highway 97

City of Penticton makes several suggestions to keep bears out of garbage

A black bear was spotted running hastily across Highway 97 in the north end of Penticton on Thursday.

Penticton resident Aidan Valentini, who took the video and posted it in the Penticton Facebook group on May 16, said he saw the bear while driving around 7 p.m. and pulled over with his hazard lights on to capture the video.

“Had to double take when I first saw him,” he said via Facebook messenger.

With black bears coming out of hibernation in the spring, the animals are looking to replace fat lost in the den.

The City of Penticton suggests several ways to keep bears from getting into garbage.

Some tips include placing the garbage at the curb no earlier than 5:00 a.m. on collection day, and removing the carts from the curbside shortly after collection.

The city also suggests ensuring garbage cart lids are closed and the cart is stored in a clean, secure location as well as consider storing garbage carts in a secure enclosure.

“Consider opting for a wildlife-resistant cart if you live in an area with high wildlife traffic by calling (250) 490-2500 or emailing publicworks@penticton.ca,” reads a recent Facebook post from the city.

