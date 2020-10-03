As work to replace the Solsqua-Sicamous continues, traffic on the bridge will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic beginning on Oct. 5. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Half-hour delays expected due to bridge replacement in Sicamous

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect for the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge.

Drivers should be aware of a traffic change that could lead to half-hour delays on the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge.

As work begins on a project that will replace the nearly 100-year-old span, the bridge will be down to one lane. Beginning on Monday Oct. 5, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect with wait times of up to 30 minutes during daytime working hours.

Read More: Sicamous receives $4.8 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects

Read More: Alleged dog attack leaves owner questioning rural Shuswap’s lack of animal control

After hours, traffic will also be single lane, but it will be controlled by traffic lights.

The District of Sicamous received almost $5 million in funding for the replacement of the bridge in 2018. The bridge is the only crossing point between the north and south sides of the Eagle river that is within district limits, making it an important travel corridor.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog investigating after woman jumps from bridge in Chase after speaking with RCMP officer

Just Posted

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Half-hour delays expected due to bridge replacement in Sicamous

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect for the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge.

Police watchdog investigating after woman jumps from bridge in Chase after speaking with RCMP officer

The Independent Investigations Office is seeking people who witnessed the Oct. 2 incident.

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues to rebound

Seventy-eight per cent more homes sold in the Okanagan-Shuswap in September 2020 compared to 2019

Alleged dog attack leaves owner questioning rural Shuswap’s lack of animal control

Leslie Paramchuk’s found she had no one to call but the vet when her dog was bitten by another.

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

West Kelowna firefighters douse brush fire on Mount Boucherie

The blaze was started by an unauthorized campfire that spread to nearby grass and bush Oct. 2

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Confronting their addictions to make way for healing — a B.C. love story

‘I think what’s helped us is that we had to understand our past and move forward’

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Central Okanagan students asked to curb COVID-risky behaviour

School district and Interior Health reliant on students and parents to observe social distancing restrictions

Most Read