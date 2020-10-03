Half-hour delays expected due to bridge replacement in Sicamous

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect for the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge.

As work to replace the Solsqua-Sicamous continues, traffic on the bridge will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic beginning on Oct. 5. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Drivers should be aware of a traffic change that could lead to half-hour delays on the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge.

As work begins on a project that will replace the nearly 100-year-old span, the bridge will be down to one lane. Beginning on Monday Oct. 5, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect with wait times of up to 30 minutes during daytime working hours.

After hours, traffic will also be single lane, but it will be controlled by traffic lights.

The District of Sicamous received almost $5 million in funding for the replacement of the bridge in 2018. The bridge is the only crossing point between the north and south sides of the Eagle river that is within district limits, making it an important travel corridor.



