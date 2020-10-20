Lumby is proceeding with Halloween fireworks for 2020, but encouraging everyone to stay in their cars or watch from home. (Dale Eurich Photography - 2019)

Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

COVID-19 forces Lake Country, Coldstream, BX, Armstrong to cancel events

Halloween won’t have the same spark it used to in the North Okanagan.

Area fire departments have traditionally celebrated Oct. 31 with fireworks displays. But the need for social distancing due to COVID-19 will leave the skies dark in almost all communities.

Except in Lumby and Enderby.

The rural communities are encouraging people not to gather, but stay in their cars or homes and watch from around town Saturday at 8 p.m.

“Basically everywhere on the northwest side of Lumby you’ll be able to sit in your car and watch the fireworks,” Fire Chief Tony Clayton said.

He expects there could be a few extra visitors in town, considering fireworks have been cancelled in Armstrong, BX, Coldstream and Lake Country.

“I would recommend getting to town early,” Clayton said.

Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter also urges visitors and residents to stay in their cars or watch from home as the department sets off the display from Riverside Park.

“You don’t have to be right in the park to see them,” Vetter said.

READ MORE: 47 % of Vernon parents say no trick-or-treating this Halloween: poll

Enderby also set off fireworks for Canada Day, which “worked out really well,” according to Vetter.

Based on the success, the community decided it would be fine to continue the Halloween tradition.

“We need something through these times,” said Vetter.

Enderby and Lumby have a little more space and smaller populations which allow them to continue with the fireworks displays. Whereas some of the other areas don’t have the same space to accommodate the event.

“We don’t have a huge amount of area for parking,” BX Fire Chief Bill Wacey said. “And we usually get 1,500-2,000 people standing cheek to cheek.”

This will be the first time in 38 years that the fireworks have been postponed in BX.

But the department does have a special treat in store for the community.

“The money that we normally use for the fireworks we are going to use some of it to build a picnic table and bench at the park,” said Wacey of the addition for the park next to the Firehall.

Fireworks in Coldstream, Armstrong and Lake Country have also been cancelled for Oct. 31.

“Usually every year the fire department puts on a fireworks show and bonfire that hundreds of people attend, but due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings etc. and the need to be a good example in health and safety, there will be no Halloween event,” Lake Country’s communications officer Karen Miller said.

Treat trails have also been cancelled in Vernon, both downtown and at the Village Green Centre, and in Armstrong.

READ MORE: No Treat Trail in downtown Vernon this Halloween

The Downtown Vernon Association is holding an online pumpkin carving contest.

Armstrong will have a pumpkin glow as the downtown is lit up with jack-o’-lanterns which can be brought down to Spirit Square from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 31, and they will be on display starting at 4:30 p.m.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FireworksHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peachland staff, ArtWalk hopeful art chairs will be back after vandalism
Next story
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Just Posted

Steven Stuart Gardner has been charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without a licence. He has also been charged, under the Motor Vehicle Act, with driving while prohibited. (Crime Stoppers photo)
Car connected to shooting, dumped in Chase leads to unrelated arrest

Investigation of Kamloops shooting leads police to a rural Chase property

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

Despite health and safety measures put in place for its July 3 reopening, the Salmar Grand hasn’t seen the audience numbers needed to remain open seven days a week. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Salmar Grand movie theatre reduces days of operation

Lack of new movie releases, limited audience numbers lead to decision

School District 83 will see another teacher reduction, this one expected at South Broadview Elementary come Monday, Oct. 26. (File photo)
Union objects to reductions in teaching positions in North Okanagan-Shuswap

South Broadview Elementary expected to see reduction of kindergarten teacher on Oct. 26

Salmon Arm resident Baillie Bridle turned an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine into almost $800,000. (BCL photo)
Salmon Arm woman hits online jackpot, winning close to $800,000

Winner says money may be used to purchase boat

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street, Vancouver, in September 2016. Vernon man William Schneider, who was found guilty of second-degree murder, now awaits the decision of his appeal hearing Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
No decision yet for Vernon man appealing murder sentence

William Victor Schneider was convicted in relation to Natsumi Kowaga’s death in 2016

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

École de L’Anse-au-sable is not affiliated with local SD23

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received footage of a suspect vehicle littering hate flyers around 21st Avenue in Vernon Oct. 17, 2020. (RCMP)
WATCH: Footage offers lead in hate-fuelled flyer probe: Vernon Mounties

Vernon police received footage of an older model green truck distributing flyers in the early morning hours Saturday

An early morning fire destroyed the Willems Fire Products mill Friday, Oct. 16. (Contributed)
Fire claims longtime Lumby mill

Go Fund Me established to help family-owned business rebuild

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Most Read