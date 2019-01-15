Hang glider pilot rescued from Pincushion Mountain

Pilot was able to help guide rescue crews to her location

Penticton Search and Rescue was called to Pencushion Mountain Tuesday to help rescue a hang glider pilot who had crashed on the slopes. PENSAR photo

A hang glider pilot had to be rescued from Pincushion Mountain after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:30 Penticton Search and Rescue’s helicopter team and two ground crews were called to Pincushion Mountain near Peachland by the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre to rescue the glider operator.

The operator had called 911 to report she had crashed just after takeoff and was suffering lower leg injuries, needing medical aid and evacuation.

The pilot was able to maintain contact with rescue crews while they travelled to the scene, where she was located near the summit of the 815-meter tall mountain. The Helicopter rescue crew were able to lower rescuers down to the pilot, who was treated, packaged and airlifted down the mountain where she was transferred to ambulance services and transported to Kelowna General Hospital for further treatment.

Kelvin Hall, the PENSAR manager who co-ordinated the rescue said anyone who goes into the backcountry needs to take the necessary equipment such as GPS, tell others where they are heading or install free cell phone mobile apps such as Trailforks that can assist rescue crews in finding your position.

Visit https://www.adventuresmart.ca/land/survive-essentials.htm for more information about how to prepare for any eventuality on your adventure.