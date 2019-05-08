Health Canada changes cannabis licensing process in bid to cut wait times

Agency says a ‘significant’ amount of resources has been used to review applications

A Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during the 4/20 protest, Monday, April 20, 2015 in Ottawa. Health Canada says it is changing its process for issuing cannabis licenses in a bid to reduce wait times and use the government agency’s resources more efficiently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Health Canada says it is changing its process for issuing cannabis licenses in a bid to reduce wait times and better use the agency’s resources.

The Ottawa-based agency says new applicants for licences to cultivate, process or sell cannabis must now have a fully built site that meets the regulations when they submit their application.

READ MORE: Retailers struggle to keep popular cannabis extract CBD on shelves in Canada

Prior to this, cannabis license applicants could submit an application with their plans and get approval before building.

The agency says a “significant” amount of resources has been used to review applications from entities that are not ready to begin operations, contributing to wait times for “more mature applications” and “an inefficient allocation of resources.”

Health Canada says over the past three years, more than 70 per cent of licensing applicants which passed its initial paper-based review have yet to submit the required evidence to demonstrate they have built a facility that meets the regulatory requirements.

The change comes as cannabis retailers across the country continue to face supply challenges, more than six months after Canada legalized pot for recreational use.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court
Next story
BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

Just Posted

Bus service expanding to six days a week

Greyhound replacement Rider Express adding days to Calgary to Vancouver route

Man who took Salmon Arm RCMP on wild chase sentenced

Accused pleads guilty to flight from a peace officer, driving while prohibited

Shuswap rescuers use swift water skills in search of missing Kamloops man

Search and rescue group plunge into cold, raging river as part of regular training

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Overcast skies are clearing, warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow

No objections to proposed cellular antennae

Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

Preliminary inquiry set for man accused in police-involved shooting in Kelowna

John Michael Aronson, 30, is facing a multitude of weapon and assault charges

Column: Remembering my father and seeing myself

Great Outdoors by James Murray

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Shuswap Musical Festival hits the high notes

Young musicians and vocal artists impress at 19th annual event

New opioid addiction treatment available in Kelowna

Injectable Opioid Agonist Treatment (iOAT) is a second line of treatment for opioid use disorder

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

Most Read