Hearing delayed for West Kelowna teacher charged with sexual exploitation

The hearing has been delayed until Feb. 28

It is still unclear whether a former Mount Boucherie teacher will go to trial or not on charges of child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and attempting to obstruct justice.

Brad Michael Furman, 29, was scheduled for his arraignment hearing today, the point where a person typically enters a plea of guilty or not guilty.

The hearing has been delayed until Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

In court late last year, his lawyer said there had been some discussions about how the case resolve and that Crown and defence are still going through a large amount of disclosure that forms the potential evidence in the case.

READ ALSO: TEACHER FACES SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Rollover on highway 97
Next story
Issues with street-entrenched people increase for Vernon business

Just Posted

Fans and performers show love for Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Last year’s music festival breaks even though attendance up over previous year.

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Birdseed sales spike as birds contend with cold snap

Freezing weather forces fowl to find warmer waters

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Snapshot: Happy 103rd birthday

Helen Jackson celebrates her special day with family

Most Read