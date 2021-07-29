A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures won’t reach the 40 C seen earlier this month, but highs in the mid-30s are expected

Environment Canda has reissued a heat warning for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

While temperatures aren’t expected to reach the sweltering 40 C they did in late June and early July, residents of the Okanagan and the Shuswap can expect highs reaching up to 35 C on Friday and Saturday, dropping to 18 C at night.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk to experience symptoms of heat-related illness which may include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

To stay safe from the heat, Environment Canada recommends:

  • Drinking plenty of water even before feeling thirsty
  • Checking on older family, friends and neighbours
  • Scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day
  • Creating shade with an umbrella or wide-brimmed hats
  • Never leaving people or pets inside a parked vehicle
  • Watching for the symptoms of heat illness
  • Blocking the sun by closing curtains or blinds
  • Taking regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place if working outdoors

Relatively cooler temperatures are expected to return Sunday.

READ MORE: 2021 wildfire damage already exceeds average damage for full year

READ MORE: Pop-up vax clinic coming to downtown Kelowna

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherNews and WeatherWeather

Previous story
Three Valley Lake fire now estimated to be 309 hectares
Next story
Evacuation alert issued for Cool Creek wildfire

Just Posted

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from White Lake on July 29, after he went missing while swimming the day prior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
RCMP recover body of man who went missing while swimming at White Lake

More property owners in Salmon Arm did not claim their homeowner grants this year, but it’s not too late, say city staff. (Black Press Media file)
More than 400 homeowner grants in Salmon Arm go unclaimed

Sicamous’ landfill will be closed until further notice due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)
Sicamous landfill to remain closed until further notice

A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap