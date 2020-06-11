Heavy police presence on Leon Avenue in Kelowna. Michael Rodriguez, Capital News.

Heavily armed police presence in Kelowna

RCMP swarmed the 900 block of Leon Avenue on Thursday afternoon

RCMP entered an apartment building downtown Kelowna with guns drawn, Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded about 2 p.m. in the 900-block of Leon Avenue.

The street was blocked by several police cruisers as heavily armed officers swarmed the area.

According to a witness, police were called to check on the wellbeing of someone who may have had a firearm.

The witness added residents were told to stay indoors while police checked on the person.

By 2:30 p.m. police were seen leaving Leon Ave.

investigation

RCMP

