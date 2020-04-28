A heavy police presence was spotted near the Vernon Okanagan College campus midday Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Google Maps)

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

An unfolding police incident in the area around Okanagan College Vernon Campus resulted in the arrest of at least three suspects Tuesday, April 28.

The suspects failed to stop at a road check established by North Okanagan Traffic Services around midday Tuesday, media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said.

More details will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

“This is an unfolding event and details are limited at this time, however I can report three suspects are in custody thanks to the assistance of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Police Service Dog Section,” Cpl. Halskov said.

READ MORE: KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

READ MORE: Vernon visitor’s centre contract not renewed

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sign threatening to shoot car salesman at Okanagan golf course censored
Next story
Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Just Posted

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Fundraising effort underway, public also asked for help replacing items lost

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Salmon Arm taxpayers to see deadline extension extended to September

Council asks those who can pay by the usual July 2 date to please do so

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Vernon townhouse complex entertained by girl, lamb and Dutch treats

Young girl dressed in traditional Dutch brings four-week-old lamb for visit

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Failed break-in attempt at Kelowna Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

Most Read