UPDATE: Police dealing with distraught man in Coldstream

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road

UPDATE: 8:17 a.m.

Police are now asking residents to stay in their homes as officers continue to try and communicate with a distraught man.

RCMP converged on scene about 12 a.m. at a home in the 11800 block of Torrent Drive, following reports of a very distraught man, believed to be armed and alone inside his home.

As a precautionary measure, police have evacuated the immediately affected residents of the surrounding homes to ensure their personal safety.

“Police are asking all remaining residents, within the immediate area, to stay inside their homes”, said Cst. Kelly Brett. “RCMP also ask that the general public avoid the area, as temporary road closures have been put in place.”

The following roads are affected; Torrent Drive, Kidston Road and Cottonwood Lane.

RCMP ask social media users to refrain from publicizing the physical location of the officers, be it via verbal descriptors, photographs and or videos.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response (ERT) and specifically trained negotiators have been called to the scene, as police continue their efforts to make contact and communicate with the man.

UPDATE: 7:55 a.m.

Schools in the Kidston Road area are not effected by the police situation unfolding in Coldstream.

All schools are reported to be open this morning for regular class.

ORIGINAL:

A heavy police presence is being reported Coldstream, Monday morning.

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road and are not letting any vehicles through.

Several police vehicles are being reported on scene along with officers carrying assault rifles.

More to come.

— With files from Roger Knox

