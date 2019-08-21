Heavy police responses in Kamloops connected to unfounded weapons calls

Mounties were seen in Westsyde and in North Kamloops on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

  • Aug. 21, 2019 4:21 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Two separate police responses this week involving rifles and emergency response members were resolved without incident, according to Kamloops RCMP.

Multiple officers holding what appeared to be assault rifles could be seen at the intersection of Westsyde Road and Grasslands Boulevard in Westsyde on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said police were responding to what turned out to be an unfounded weapons report.

At about 6:45 p.m., Mounties received a call of a suspicious vehicle where an occupant may have been in possession of a firearm.

“Police conducted extensive patrols in the area and located a vehicle nearby that roughly matched the description,” Fesenko said.

Further investigation, however, revealed the vehicle located was not involved and patrols throughout the night were unsuccessful in locating the suspect vehicle, he said.

On Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m. Kamloops Mounties and emergency response team (ERT) members were seen in the Riverdale Trailer Park in North Kamloops in response to a mental-health call that was resolved peacefully.

