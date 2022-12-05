Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)

Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)

Heavy snowfall anticipated for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Beginning tonight, up to 10 centimetres expected

  • Dec. 5, 2022 3:00 p.m.
  • News

An arctic front is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region on Monday, Dec. 5. Up to 10 centimetres of snow was expected, with snowfall picking up at night and carrying on into Tuesday, easing off around noon.

The period of heavy snow arrives courtesy of an arctic front moving across eastern British Columbia.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” warns Environment Canada. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate…”

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

ShuswapSnow

Previous story
Sicamous strata members vote against proposed rezoning allowing short-term rentals
Next story
Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work

Just Posted

Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)
Heavy snowfall anticipated for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Representatives of Legacy on Mara Concerned Owners Group are opposed to the District of Sicamous rezoning the complex on Mara Lake Lane, adjacent to Highway 97A, to allow short-term rentals. (Google photo)
Sicamous strata members vote against proposed rezoning allowing short-term rentals

For three days in a row a cougar has been filmed visiting John Michaud’s Eagle Bay property. (John Michaud video)
VIDEO: Security camera captures repeat visits by cougar on Shuswap property

Voice of the Shuswap station manager Jeanette Clement stands in front of the station’s programming board in August 2021. (Contributed)
Voice of the Shuswap celebrates 10 years of community broadcasting