The yellow diamond on the map pinpoints the location of a lightning-caused fire in the Hunters Range area discovered Aug. 12. (BC Wildfire Service map)

The BC Wildfire Service is fighting a lightning-caused blaze in the Hunters Range area, southeast of Kingfisher Creek Provincial Park.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), as of Friday morning, Aug. 13, the fire was estimated to be one hectare in size, and was reported on Aug. 12. It is located on steep terrain, and was being fought by a helicopter and a three-person rappel crew.

B.C. Wildfires 2021