Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Police at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on the evening of Monday, Oct. 25. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Road reopens after ‘high-risk’ police incident in Kelowna, one man arrested

Weapons complaint prompts large police presence in Pandosy area

UPDATE: 8:23 p.m.

Pandosy Street has reopened and one man has been arrested after a weapons report prompted a heavy RCMP presence near downtown Kelowna on Monday evening.

Police described the incident as “high-risk,” stating officers were called to respond to a report of a man with a weapon in the 1900-block of Pandosy around 5 p.m. On their arrival, Mounties determined the man was in a nearby residence.

“The area was cordoned off and assistance was requested from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

“At this time we are confident that there is no further danger to the public,” said Noseworthy.

ORIGINAL:

The Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off a section of Pandosy Street as officers respond to what police are calling a “high-risk incident” after a man was reportedly spotted with a weapon in the area.

Mounties flooded the 1900-block of Pandosy around 5 p.m, determining the suspect was in a nearby residence.

Pandosy is currently closed from Lake Avenue to Elliot Avenue and the RCMP is requesting the public stay away from the area.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained, and we do not believe there is an active threat to the community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team is reportedly on scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna renews tourism tax

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Salmon Arm firefighters called to grass fire near 10th Avenue SW

Just Posted

Salmon Arm firefighters were able to extinguish flames in a grassy and treed area near the 1300 block of 10th Avenue SW, despite strong winds, about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters called to grass fire near 10th Avenue SW

The Canoe United Church is 100 years old as of Oct. 27, 2021. A small celebration and evening service is being held on Oct. 30 to commemorate the occasion. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Small celebration to mark 100th anniversary of small Shuswap church

Dinoflex, operating in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, received a safety award on Oct. 21, 2021 from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm recycled rubber manufacturing company receives safety award

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents local trio Mozi Bones at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Mozi Bones image)
Salmon Arm Jazz Club concerts return to Nexus stage