The B.C. government announced on Friday they will invest $50 million to expand high-speed internet services in rural communities in the province. (File photo)

High-speed internet coming to 200 rural B.C. communities

The province is investing $50 million for access in remote and Indigenous communities

The B.C. government announced Friday it’s making the largest-ever investment in the province’s history to expand high-speed internet service in rural communities.

READ MORE: New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

The $50 million will mean people living in 200 rural and Indigenous communities will have access to high-speed internet.

“Better access to high-speed internet helps close the digital divide between urban and remote areas and opens up countless opportunities for people throughout B.C.,” said Joel McKay, CEO of the Prince George-based Northern Development Initiative Trust, in a news release.

Better internet will allow small communities to grow, the release said, by attracting more residents, creating jobs, and allowing more young people to stay in their hometowns, close to their families.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses
Next story
Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

Just Posted

Catch a view of the Shuswap from the International Space Station

NASA program allows viewers to live-stream video of earth from space

Asbestos risk at Silver Creek Elementary contained

Small section of asbestos in drywall cut, measures in place to prevent further issues

Lack of 24 hour pharmacies, leaves Okanagan father looking for alternatives

What do you do when you need prescriptions and the pharmacy is closed?

Shuswap women raise a glass for worthy causes

Women Who Wine help community non-profit groups with projects

Reconstructed Eagle Pass cabin avoids demolition

Province to assess structure for safety, environmental risk and potential user conflicts

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

There’s a province-wide shortage of blood for large dogs

Facebook should ban all ‘anti-vaxxer’ posts, B.C. mom says

Maple Ridge resident Katie Clunn’s petition for mandatory vaccines has 45,000 signatures

B.C. Hindu temple president charged with sexual assault

Deepak Sharma of Abbotsford resigns after board holds emergency meeting

Penticton woman providing meals to homeless issues challenge to city council

Kristine Shepherd wants to see city council at the Easter Monday Night Dinner at Nanaimo Square

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

Kelowna safe for women, but not great for full-time employment

Kelowna was ranked 16th out of 26 cities in a recent gender gap report

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

Most Read