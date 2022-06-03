High streamflow advisory issued for Salmon River, thunderstorm expected for Shuswap

A high streamflow advisory was issued for the Salmon River by the B.C. River Forecast Centre on June 2. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a streamflow advisory for the Salmon River near Salmon Arm.

The June 2 advisory was prompted by steady warming leading to increased snowmelt rates and river runoff.

“While low- and mid-elevation snowpack is now depleted, higher elevation areas (above 1,600 m) have experienced a delayed melt this year, and significant snowpacks remain,” reads the release.

The forecast centre said a low-pressure system was expected to hit the Interior on Friday, bringing unsettled weather and repeated periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across the region over the weekend and into next week.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, a thunderstorm advisory was issued for parts of the province, including the Columbia-Shuswap. The advisory, shared through the Alertable app, said conditions were favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce heavy rain. Hail and strong winds were also possible.

A streamflow advisory was also issued for the Nicola and Similkameen rivers, as well as the Okanagan and Boundary regions.

The B.C. Forecast Centre advised staying clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period, and to “Be prepared and know your hazards.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

