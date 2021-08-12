The July Mountain wildfire burns along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The July Mountain wildfire burns along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

High temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds cause challenging B.C. fire activity

Wildfire service is preparing for more activity on some of the nearly 270 wildfires burning

The BC Wildfire Information Service says high temperatures, low humidity and an increase in winds are making wildfire conditions challenging in southern British Columbia.

Fire information officer Erika Berg says heat and gusty winds are raising concern across the Kamloops and southern Cariboo regions.

She says while fires are usually at their peak during the midday heat, relatively high nighttime temperatures combined with low humidity are also hindering efforts to calm the blazes after sunset.

Berg says cooler temperatures are expected by Sunday, but strong wind gusts are also forecast, along with a risk of dry lightning.

She says the wildfire service is preparing for more activity on some of the nearly 270 wildfires currently burning, along with the likelihood of new fires starts. .

Thirty fires are ranked as threatening or highly visible, including the 580-square-kilometre White Rock Lake wildfire between Kamloops and Vernon.

Aggressive growth has already destroyed homes and businesses in Monte Lake, Westwold and Bouleau Lake and flames are now challenging crews working to protect properties on the flank of the blaze nearest the northwest shore of Okanagan Lake.

The province says more than 6,500 square kilometres has been burned since the start of the wildfire season on April 1.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Catastrophic White Rock Lake wildfire will grow: incident commander

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
High temperatures lead to South Okanagan closing river and creek fishing
Next story
Garrison Lake fire, southwest of Princeton, heats up

Just Posted

The Ministry of Transportation has told the city that the downtown corridor will be revisited in a year, following the installation of the new lights at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fourth Street NE in Salmon Arm, to see if more safety improvements are warranted. (File photo)
Resident calls for action at Salmon Arm intersection after witnessing truck behaviour

An excessive speeder crashed their car on Aug. 8 while attempting to evade police, according to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (Black Press file photo)
Enderby woman crashes car attempting to evade police on Highway 1 near Sicamous

A boat cruises Okanagan Lake while a helicopter buckets the White Rock Lake wildfire burning on the Westside Aug. 11. (Darren Wolf photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire B.C.’s top priority

At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District expanded its evacuation alert, in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, to include 56 properties. (CSRD image)
Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland