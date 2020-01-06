Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin)
A map from Drive BC that shows the location of a serious crash outside of Hope on Jan. 6. (Drive BC)
First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin)

Highway 1 is closed between Hope and Boston Bar in both directions due to a vehicle incident which occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday.

An assessment is in progress, and there is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers using this route can expect delays and congestion.

Highway 5 is suggested as an alternative route from Hope to Merritt, but a winter storm warning has been issued for this route due to heavy snow that is expected later today, followed by a risk of freezing rain later this evening and overnight.

For up-to-date travel information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border
Next story
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

Just Posted

Storm damage closes Tsútswecw park in North Shuswap, trees fall on cabin

Provincial park where thousands come to view sockeye salmon run temporarily off limits

Caution urged after snowstorm brings down trees throughout Larch Hills ski area

Help wanted with daunting task of clearing cross-country ski trails

Biosolids blockade ends, waste won’t be dumped at Turtle Valley

City of Kamloops confirms treated sewage not being transported to Shuswap bison ranch

Shuswap residents see property values increase

BC Assessment Authority releases property assessments for 2020

False alarm forces evacuation of Sicamous elementary school

Possible propane leak detected, staff and students evacuated to neighbouring rec centre

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

Column: Lighting up the winter nights

Community in bloom by Deb Heap

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take tough losses against Vees and Express

Weekend’s games put Silverbacks at 44 points, tied with Wenatchee Wild and Vernon Vipers

Spark Joy: A goodnight’s sleep

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Most Read