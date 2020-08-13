Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed six kilometres west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.
The incident occurred near Boulder Mtn Avalanche Gate.
#BCHwy1 – Closed 6 km west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. Detour not available. Next update at 12 Noon. Details: https://t.co/qJWXs1VjlM Heads Up @511 #RevelstokeBC pic.twitter.com/E6UoKInXIV
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 13, 2020
Witnesses say the incident involves a head-on collision with two semi-trucks. The incident has caught nearby trees on fire.
DriveBC estimates the highway to reopen at noon. The agency first tweeted about the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Check DriveBC for more details.
