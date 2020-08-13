Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed six kilometres west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred near Boulder Mtn Avalanche Gate.

Witnesses say the incident involves a head-on collision with two semi-trucks. The incident has caught nearby trees on fire.

DriveBC estimates the highway to reopen at noon. The agency first tweeted about the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m.

