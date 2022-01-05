The approximate location of a vehicle incident that closed Highway 1 west of Sicamous on Jan. 5, 2022. (Google image)

UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Sicamous reopened after morning crash

Highway was closed in both directions for about an hour and a half

Update, 10:00 a.m.

Both lanes of Highway 1 west of Sicamous are open.

DriveBC announced an earlier vehicle incident between Bernie and Old Sicamous roads was cleared from the highway around 10 a.m.

Original story:

Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Sicamous.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident occurred around 8:30 Wednesday morning (Jan. 5) between Bernie and Old Sicamous roads.

An assessment of the scene is in progress and an update’s expected at 11 a.m.

