UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Sicamous reopened after morning crash

Update, 10:00 a.m.
Both lanes of Highway 1 west of Sicamous are open.
DriveBC announced an earlier vehicle incident between Bernie and Old Sicamous roads was cleared from the highway around 10 a.m.
Original story:
Highway 1 is closed in both directions west of Sicamous.
According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident occurred around 8:30 Wednesday morning (Jan. 5) between Bernie and Old Sicamous roads.
An assessment of the scene is in progress and an update’s expected at 11 a.m.
