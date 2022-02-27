The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden is open again after being closed for a couple of hours late Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, due to a vehicle incident (DriveBC photo)

The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden is open again after being closed for a couple of hours late Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, due to a vehicle incident (DriveBC photo)

Highway 1 near Golden open in both directions

Accident around 5 p.m. Pacific Sunday, Feb. 27, closed TCH in both directions

The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden is open to traffic in both directions again Sunday evening, Feb. 27.

The road was shut down for a couple of hours late Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle incident.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

READ MORE: Weather warning issued for Highway 3, Coquihalla

auto accidentRoad conditions

Previous story
B.C. politicians push stronger support for Ukraine as hundreds rally in downtown Victoria

Just Posted

The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden is open again after being closed for a couple of hours late Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, due to a vehicle incident (DriveBC photo)
Highway 1 near Golden open in both directions

The 2022 KIJHL playoffs are over for the Sicamous Eagles. (KIJHL photo)
Sicamous Eagles’ KIJHL season over; Chase Heat on brink of elimination

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Mike Ladyman scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give the ‘Backs a 3-2 BCHL win Saturday, Feb. 26, in Prince George over the Spruce Kings. (Chris Fowler Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks sweep Prince George weekend

Deborah Chapman and Dennis Zachernuk look over photos of Zachernuk’s Ukrainian relatives on Friday, Feb. 25. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm resident speaks of Ukrainian roots, history of Russian denial