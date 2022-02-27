Highway 1 near Golden open in both directions

Accident around 5 p.m. Pacific Sunday, Feb. 27, closed TCH in both directions

The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden is open again after being closed for a couple of hours late Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, due to a vehicle incident (DriveBC photo)

The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden is open to traffic in both directions again Sunday evening, Feb. 27.

The road was shut down for a couple of hours late Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle incident.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at Hartley Road near #GoldenBC is now clear. Expect delays to remain due to congestion in the area. pic.twitter.com/q7HFCtueA9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2022

DriveBC first reported the incident at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has the highway closed in both directions at Hartley Rd. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. Estimated time of re-opening not available. More info here: https://t.co/fAAULT12Lg #GoldenBC pic.twitter.com/dm8s5WQjLi — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2022

