Highway 1 near Golden open in both directions

The Trans-Canada Highway near Golden is open to traffic in both directions again Sunday evening, Feb. 27.
The road was shut down for a couple of hours late Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle incident.
CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at Hartley Road near #GoldenBC is now clear. Expect delays to remain due to congestion in the area. pic.twitter.com/q7HFCtueA9
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2022
DriveBC first reported the incident at 5 p.m. Pacific time.
CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has the highway closed in both directions at Hartley Rd. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. Estimated time of re-opening not available. More info here: https://t.co/fAAULT12Lg #GoldenBC pic.twitter.com/dm8s5WQjLi
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2022
