Update: RDOS to hear update at noon about Keremeos rock slide

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. between Red Bridge and Standing Rock

11:16 a.m.

According to RDOS Area G director Tim Roberts, geological technicians are on the ground at the slide over and have planned a fly over this morning.

In a Facebook post to the group Area G Connected, Roberts wrote “the road will definitely be closed past noon while the assessments are being made.” An update will be provided to RDOS EOC around noon to provide “a better picture on the situation.”

Roberts urges drivers using Nickel Plate as a detour to use caution as “there is ice, slush and washboard (on the road)” and it “should only be driven with the appropriate vehicle.”

9:50 a.m.

Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed Saturday and Drive BC reported at 7:30 a.m. there is no estimate of how long the major route will be impassable.

A few hours later Emergency Social Services personnel set up operations at Victory Hall in the town centre to assist rural Keremeos residents.

READ MORE: Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

The slide area is from three kilometres west of Keremeos to 2 kilometres east of Hedley.

Detours are available through Highway 5A and Highway 3A.

