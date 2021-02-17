Highway 5 closed southbound from Hope to Merritt due to vehicle incident

DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress; no estimate for reopening as of 6 p.m.

Highway 5 is closed to southbound traffic due to a vehicle incident between Hope and Merritt Wednesday evening.

DriveBC reported the incident at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17. The incident took place between Exit 286 to Merritt and Exit 183 to Peers Creek Road. Southbound traffic is closed from Merritt to Hope for 102 kilometres.

An assessment is in progress and a detour is in effect via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

An estimated time of reopening is not available as of 6 p.m. DriveBC will provide its next update at 7 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

