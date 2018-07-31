Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road now open to single lane alternating traffic

No reopening time has been announced.

  • Jul. 31, 2018 5:30 p.m.
  • News

7:09 p.m. update: The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews.

Original story: A mudslide has closed Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road. The highway is closed in both directions, and no detour is available.

The situation is currently being assesed, and an estimated time of reopening has not been released.

The situation will be updated at 7:30 p.m.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Just Posted

Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Leah Blain’s Business Spotlight: Salmon Arm Golf Club celebrates 90 years

Celebration slated for Oct. 13

Master the art of pine needle basket weaving

Weavers Delores Purdaby and June Erickson to share experience at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Salmon Arm looking to be fire smart

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

EDITORIAL: City right to remain resolute with rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road now open to single lane alternating traffic

No reopening time has been announced.

Update: Areas of Cawston/Keremeos on precautionary evacuation alert due to Snowy Mountain Fire

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

Sports shorts

Horseshoe club tournament and other short sports stories

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club hosts invitational meet

Club records broken over a weekend of stellar swimming

Salmon Arm baseball teams headed to provincials in Kelowna

Peewee Hornets made landslide wins in weekend games

Most Read