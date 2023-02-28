Highway 97 is closed in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

Highway 97 is closed in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

Highway 97 closed in Kaleden due to vehicle incident

The highway is closed in both directions

Highway 97 is closed in both directions in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident.

The crash is at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Lakehill Road.

Delays are expected in the area and emergency crews are on route.

DriveBC is urged travellers to drive with caution due to slippery conditions from Garnet Valley to Kaleden.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two candidates banned from running for municipal office in South Okanagan in 2026

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashPenticton

Previous story
Salmon Arm mayor anticipates completion of underpass, speaks to housing, homelessness
Next story
China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities

Just Posted

City council decided on Feb. 27 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW, across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm, must be moved by March 15. (Martha Wickett /Salmon Arm Observer)
Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2024 Budget Day promises

A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

Pacific Woodtech’s Scott King shared this image of a ‘healthy, happy, climatically adapted’ Douglas fir growing at a test site in Golden during presentation to the Columbia Shuswap Regional Board on Jan. 19, 2023. (Pacific Woodtech/Scott King photo)
Vernon research station one of numerous test sites for climate-based seed transfer