Highway 97A closure between Enderby and Armstrong Christmas Eve. (DriveBC photo)

Motorists are advised of a Highway 97 closure between Armstrong and Enderby.

A multi-vehicle incident has closed he highway between Powerhouse and Creamery Roads (11 kilometres south of Enderby) Saturday shortly before 7:30 p.m.

A detour is in effect.

