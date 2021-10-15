Highway 97 closed south of West Kelowna after reports of car crashing into lake

Highway closed in both directions; no detour available

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between West Kelowna and Peachland due to a vehicle incident.

According to a witness on scene, a vehicle may have gone over an embankment into the lake.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 – Closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Buchanan Rd. and Seclusion Bay Rd., north of #PeachlandBC. Detour not available. Estimated time of opening not available. Details: https://t.co/z74EQlrnpE pic.twitter.com/ngTejCMBeO — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 16, 2021

The highway is currently closed in both directions between Buchanan Road and Seclusion Bay Road. No detour is available and traffic in the area is at a standstill.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol for further information.

More to come.

