The approximate location of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Penticton that’s causing delays, according to DriveBC. (Google image)

The approximate location of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Penticton that’s causing delays, according to DriveBC. (Google image)

Highway 97 near Penticton closed in both directions due to vehicle incident

Vehicle incident occurred just south of Sandhill Road

A vehicle incident on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directions one kilometre south of Penticton.

According to DriveBC, at about 1:30 p.m., reports were received of the incident, which occurred just south of Sandhill Road. Emergency vehicles are on scene, and motorists are told to expect major delays in the area and watch for traffic control.

An estimated time of reopening is not yet available.

More to come.

Read more: Havoc at Trout Creek convenience store

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting
Next story
10 Central Okanagan schools potentially exposed to COVID-19

Just Posted

Shuswap Middle School had potential COVID-19 exposure events on Oct. 12 and 13, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
5 Salmon Arm schools potentially exposed to COVID-19 between Oct. 12 and 15

Sicamous Beach Park. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Artist selected for $75k Sicamous Beach Park art project

Piles of ashes and debris are all that is left of the family home of Wes Snukwa (Wilson) after a fire swept through Lytton on June 30, 2021. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap man shocked, saddened by investigation of Lytton fire

RCMP investigated a rural Grandview Bench Road property on March 7, 2019. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man gets 9.5 years in jail for explosive bank robberies in Edmonton