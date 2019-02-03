Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

A rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in a road closure, a detour is now in place photo: MoTI Okanagan Shuswap Twitter

Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland remains closed.

The rock slide occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday between Callan Road and North Beach Road for 1.6 kilometres.

The highway remains closed two kilometres north of Summerland.

RELATED: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

Rockscalers are continuing to work the slope after working overnight, however there is no estimated time of opening available.

Alternate routes are available, according to the Drive BC drivers are able to take a detour via Highway 97-C, Highway 5A and Highway 3A to Highway 3.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts
Next story
More than a ‘protest camp’: Unist’ot’en camp residents on life on the land

Just Posted

Snapshot: Family Footy hits the field in Salmon Arm

Unplug + Play hosts some fun soccer action on a chilly day

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Letter: Income doesn’t keep up with taxes

There is a question that has been with me for several years.… Continue reading

Column: Open house a chance to help shape future of Salmon Arm rec centre

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

Arctic chill to spread over Okanagan

Temperatures will drop over the week

More than a ‘protest camp’: Unist’ot’en camp residents on life on the land

Many flocked to the area after RCMP enforced a court injunction and arrested 14 people at a site down a gravel road from the camp

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

Trump says release of Mueller report up to attorney general

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said last week the probe is ‘close to being completed’

Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts

There were glimmers of compassion after the crash, as some including widow Christina Haugan pledged forgiveness and peace

UPDATE: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

A slide north of Summerland has resulted in a detour

Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

Most Read