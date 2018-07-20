Updated: Peachland fire crews monitor fires this morning

Crews continue to battle the 1,000 hectare Mount Eneas blaze south of Peachland

Update: 7:20 p.m.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig said the fire department has scaled back their efforts this morning, and are continuing to monitor the fire near Munro Lake Forest Service Road, which sits at six hectares in size, and will be stocking up resources to prepare for the heat of the day.

He said he couldn’t comment if any structures were lost last night in the Brent Road area, but said things were fairly quiet this morning.

Today, three task force crews are patrolling the area, Craig said.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she signed the state of emergency last night because of the Mount Eneas and the Munro Lake wildfires.

Original:

The highway connecting Peachland and Summerland has reopened this morning, says Drive BC.

Highway 97, south of Peachland was opened and closed throughout the night as the Mount Eneas wildfire continues to burn in the area.

It has reopened this morning to single-lane alternating traffic with a police escort, DriveBC said.

As of Thursday, July 19, the wildfire burns at 1,000 hectares in size.

More than 1,000 Peachland residents have been placed on an evacuation alert south of Princeton Avenue and east to Highway 97. The District of Peachland declared a state of emergency, July 19 due to strong winds that increased wildfire behaviour. Three evacuation orders were also issued for properties on Log Chute Road.

A state of emergency was also declared in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, due to the wildfire.

“Four BC Wildfire Service personnel were onsite overnight last night along with members of the local fire department,” said BC Wildfire Service on its website.

Central Okanagan fire departments are assisting BC Wildfire Service crews, helping to battle the blaze, including members from the Lake Country Fire Department.

The Mount Eneas fire is one of three major wildfires currently burning in the Okanagan, with large fires near Summerland and on the other side of Okanagan Lake, in Okanagan Mountain Park, also burning out of control.

