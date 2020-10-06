Sicamous RCMP confirm two deaths in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Highway 97A between Sicamous and Grindrod is closed due to a fatal collision involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said a northbound semi truck collided head on with a southbound passenger vehicle killing its two occupants.

McNeil said the driver of the semi truck was uninjured and remained on scene, co-operating with police. Along with the RCMP, ambulance and Eagle Valley Rescue Society crews attended the collision.

Images posted to social media show a semi truck partially off the highway, teetering over a bank above Mara Lake, and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

Highway #97A between #Sicamous and #Enderby will be closed a while today until they pull this rig out of the way pic.twitter.com/3zy2hXdExi — Robert Saik, PAg, CAC, AGvocate (@RSaik) October 6, 2020

McNeil said RCMP Traffic Services and a collision analyst from the Armstrong RCMP detachment are on scene investigating the collision. He said the initial investigation ruled out alcohol intoxication as a cause of the crash

RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said the crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the investigation is in very early stages.

Read More: Update: Salmon Arm chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Read More: Kelowna nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

Posts on social media indicate the scene of the crash just south of the Hummingbird Resort. Drive BC reported no detour is available at this time and a further update would be available at 2 p.m.

McNeil said the highway will likely remain closed well into the afternoon as the investigation continues. He said no information on the deceased occupants of the passenger vehicle could be provided as their families have not been notified yet.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97A – Highway is closed due to vehicle incident south of Swansea Point. Assessment is in progress. No detour available. Next update approximately 2:00 PM.

Info here: https://t.co/cb3wpKxF5u#Sicamous #Enderby pic.twitter.com/1MbbJubqB5 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 6, 2020



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collision