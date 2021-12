Vehicle incident has road closed in both directions

A vehicle incident has closed down Highway 97A near Enderby.

Both lanes are closed at Fenton Road, just north of Enderby near the Highway 97B junction.

DriveBC says emergency crews are on scene to expect delays.

