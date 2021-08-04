Highway 97A near Sicamous expected to reopen on Thursday

Highway has been closed for safety reasons due to Two Mile Road wildfire

Highway 97A is expected to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)

After a prolonged closure due to the Two Mile Road wildfire, Highway 97A south of Sicamous is expected to reopen.

Acccording to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has given word the highway will be reopening in both directions around noon on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The CSRD warns driving times along the route will be slower than normal, as traffic control personnel will be assisting the BC Wildfire Service with moving firefighting equipment on and off the highway safely.

Highway pullouts will also be blocked off, with a no-stopping zone in the area.

The regional district advises checking with DriveBC for more information on when the highway will reopen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021