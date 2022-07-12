Highway 97A north of Vernon is closed due to an incident that occurred shortly after 12 p.m. Detours are in effect. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Highway 97A north of Vernon is closed due to an incident that occurred shortly after 12 p.m. Detours are in effect. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Highway north of Vernon partially opened following fatal crash

Northbound traffic detoured, southbound highway access now open

UPDATE 3 p.m.:

Southbound traffic is now moving along Highway 97A following a fatal crash north of Vernon.

Northbound traffic is still being detoured along Greenhow Road, above the Kamloops intersection.

The incident, involving a dump truck and pickup truck, is still being investigated by RCMP.

Southbound traffic from Kamloops is not affected.

………………

ORIGINAL 12 p.m.:

Highway 97A at the north end of Swan Lake is closed due to a motor-vehicle collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck.

DriveBC says the incident is between the start of Highway 97A and Greenhow Road.

Assessment is in progress.

All traffic is being detoured via Greenhow Road.

Southbound traffic from Kamloops is not affected.

An update is expected at 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vital recognition doubled for Vernon politician

READ MORE: Emergency mode dropped in Enderby but floating not advised

twitter.com

auto accidentHighway 97Vernon

Previous story
Princeton woman who drove car towards kids will have no criminal record
Next story
VIDEO: Memorial marks one year since deadly crane collapse shook Kelowna

Just Posted

After the 2020 alagal bloom on Shuswap Lake, the Shuswap Watershed Council facilitated the development of a regional algae bloom response plan for the Shuswap watershed. (File photo)
Algal bloom or pollen?: Salmon Arm city councillor wants more timely water testing

Penticton court.
Princeton woman who drove car towards kids will have no criminal record

Category 2 open fires will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre as of noon on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Kamloops Fire Centre image)
More open burning restrictions coming into effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

Newcomers and past competitors are taking part in the 2022 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraiser in November. Voting is underway at shuswapstars.ca. (Contributed)
Past competitors dusting off dance shoes for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars comeback