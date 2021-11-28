Highway closed east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to avalanche control.
Though the operation was originally scheduled for intermittent closures, at this point the highway is fully closed until at least 2 p.m.
DriveBC announced the closure at around 3:30 a.m., Nov. 28.
REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Avalanche Control work between #RevelstokeBC and #GoldenBC has the highway closed in BOTH directions. Expect delays.
More info: https://t.co/gRZaSfYxX4#RogersPass @GlacierNP
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 28, 2021
A new winter storm warning was issued by Environment Canada for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, on Sunday morning, with expected snowfall of 30-40 cm throughout the day, until tonight.
There is a risk of freezing rain this morning and heavy rain below summit level this afternoon and evening.
This is the second winter storm warning in a matter of days, with 30-40 cm of snow falling on the highway on Thursday/Friday as well.
Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
GoldenRevelstokeSnowTransCanada