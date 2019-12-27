Highway pothole fix underway in North Okanagan

Lane closure in effect while crews undergo repairs through the weekend

Following reports of several dangerous and damaging potholes, work continues on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

Road crews are busy patching pavement just north of Swan Lake for 7.3 kilometres to Pleasant Valley Road.

The work commenced Thursday night and is expected to last until the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 29.

Lane closures will be in effect while crews make repairs.

Motorists are advised that there may be delays.

