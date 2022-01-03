Hillcrest Elementary in Salmon Arm closed as of Jan. 2 due to flooding

Although school return delayed to Jan. 10 for most students in district, some could return Jan. 4

Frozen pipes led to flooding at Hillcrest Elementary School on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, so the school is closed and any students and staff who were planning to attend on Jan. 4 can no longer do so. (SD83 photo)

Although the opening of schools has been delayed for many students until Jan. 10, a flood at Hillcrest Elementary has closed the school to all students and staff who were planning to attend Jan. 4.

According to a social media post from School District 83 (SD83), frozen pipes caused a failure in the fire suppression system at Hillcrest on Sunday, Jan. 2. That caused a series of floods which have affected a large portion of the school.

“As a result, the school is closed on Tuesday, January 4 for staff and students who were planning to attend. An update on when the school can be re-opened is expected later today,” stated the post.

Meanwhile, a letter to all families in SD83 was posted by Superintendent Donna Kriger to the school district website, referring to the delay to Jan. 10 for most students returning to school.

The letter refers to the Dec. 29 amendments to health orders and guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer in response to the Omicron variant which is causing an increased number of COVID-19 cases. One addition to the public health order states the majority of students won’t be returning to school until Jan. 10, 2022.

Kriger said there are exceptions, however.

“The following students are invited to attend school as of January 4, 2022:

“Children with exceptional needs (social, emotional, academic, medical), you may choose to bring your child to their school and if your child accesses district transportation, buses will run as usual. Meal programs will also be available for students who require access to them.

“If you are a parent or legal guardian who works in the healthcare system, you may choose to transport your child to their school or have your child access district transportation as school buses will run as usual.”

Kriger suggesting parents contact their child’s school principal if they have questions regarding a Jan. 4 start date for their child.

“If it is determined that your child(ren) will be returning to school next week, the school principal will invite you to complete a form for district records,” she wrote.

