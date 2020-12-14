Dale and the Flowers family moved their popular restaurant from the Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Cattleman’s Club to the Armstrong Royal Golf Course under the new name the Overlander Restaurant. It opened in late November 2020. (The Overlander Restaurant Facebook)

Dale and the Flowers family moved their popular restaurant from the Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Cattleman’s Club to the Armstrong Royal Golf Course under the new name the Overlander Restaurant. It opened in late November 2020. (The Overlander Restaurant Facebook)

Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

After weighing the risks, and after several conversations with the provincial government and Interior Health, the board of directors at O’Keefe Ranch have decided to officially cancel its annual Christmas Light Show.

The decision to cancel the show was not made lightly, said board chairperson Bruce Cummings.

“The ranch would like to send a big thank you to everyone who donated Christmas lights and supplies,” he said. “The volunteers are keen on making this annual event come back in 2021.”

The board is hard at work to ensure the ranch will reopen for the season on Mother’s Day in May. There will be a number of changes, the biggest being the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant.

“Dale Flowers and his family dedicated many years to making the restaurant a fixture at the ranch and they made it through 2020 in spite of tough times for restaurants,” said Cummings. “The board wishes Dale the best as he moves to his new opportunity.”

That new opportunity is operating the Overlander Restaurant at the Royal York Golf Course in Armstrong.

“We are very proud of Cattlemen’s Club and what we have accomplished in the years of running a successful restaurant in the Okanagan Valley,” the Flowers family said in a social media post on Nov. 13, announcing the move “just down the road.”

“This beautiful establishment is now calling to us with growing possibility,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Cummings said the board at O’Keefe is considering various options to offer food service to their customers in the upcoming season.

Donations continue to come into the “Fill the Steer” campaign with more 100 individuals contributing more than $20,000 so far.

The recent Antique Tractor auction conducted by Timberstar will add a sizable donation. The auction was held in honour of David Van Gaalen, Marylyn Van Gaalen, and Della Van Gaalen from Burbridge Farm Ltd; Adrien Van Gaalen; Irvin Esler; and Timberstar Tractor’s late CEO, Jake Wiebe.

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch is a charitable organization so donations can be tax-deductible.

READ MORE: Vernon council boosts O’Keefe Ranch grant


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas Shows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

O'Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen's Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)

Previous story
Boy spotted on roof of Saskatoon home: Man and woman face child abuse charges
Next story
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)
Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

The cell block at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment will be undergoing renovations in the new year. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP cells to undergo renovation

Focus will be on safety, ensuring no blind spots exist in cell block

Upon arriving at work Monday morning, Dec. 14, Bastion Place staff were delighted to find three sacks had been dropped off over the weekend containing gifts for every resident. (Contributed)
Santa makes early stop at Salmon Arm senior care facility

Bastion Place staff say enough gifts were left for all residents to receive one

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

McKinney Place now has recorded 53 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (File photo)
12 more COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place long-term care home

There are now 53 total cases associated with the outbreak

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

Greg Byron has donated 157 times as a blood donor. He drives in Penticton from his home town of Osoyoos to donate each time. He will be donating on Christmas Eve. (Submitted)
Okanagan man to make 157th blood donation on Christmas Eve

The Osoyoos man has been donating since he was 17

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

Most Read