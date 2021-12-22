Holiday Train, community groups raise more than $17,000 for Salmon Arm food banks

City of Salmon Arm Couns. Kevin Flynn and Louise Wallace Richmond and Salvation Army Lt. Joel Torrens receive a donation of $10,000 from CP Rail for the food bank in a presentation made during the CP Holiday Train virtual streaming event held at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Contributed)

More than $17,000 was raised for Salmon Arm food banks last weekend thanks to a virtual stop by the CP Rail Holiday Train and the efforts of community groups.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm teamed up with Downtown Salmon Arm and the City of Salmon Arm to hold a fundraising event for local food banks. It revolved around the live streaming of the CP Holiday Train virtual tour at the Salmar Classic theatre. During the event, a cheque for $10,000 from CP Rail was presented for the Salvation Army food bank. Another $3,850 was raised from sponsors/donors.

“A special thank you to City of Salmon Arm for their support of this event, including Councillor Kevin Flynn and his wife for decorating the Salmar Classic…,” said Rotary’s Kari Wilkinson.

Meanwhile, the community of Canoe hosted its annual Fill the Canoe event – which in past years was held in conjunction with the arrival of the Holiday Train. Wilkinson said a significant amount was raised from this event.

In total, $17,789 was raised over the weekend for both the Salvation Army and Second Harvest food banks.

Included in that was $2,343 in matching donations provided through the Rotary club’s ongoing Double Up Your Donation campaign to support the food banks.

“We will run this campaign until we fulfill our goal of raising $20,000 from the community to match our club’s donation of $20,000, for a total of $40,000,” said Wilkinson.

Donations are being accepted online at www.salmonarmrotary.org. Anyone wishing to donate by cheque or cash is asked to please contact Rob Marshall at 250-253-5889.

