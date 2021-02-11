Homeless, senior and starter housing builds in North Okanagan

A 103-micro unit apartment building on Lakeshore Road is scheduled to be completed this spring. (Vita illustration) My Place is being duplicated with an additional 52 units for Vernon’s most marginalized citizens. (Illustration) A 103-micro unit apartment building on Lakeshore Road is scheduled to be completed this spring. (Vita illustration) A 103-micro unit apartment building on Lakeshore Road is scheduled to be completed this spring. (Vita illustration) A 16-acre proposed mixed use development is planned for Okanagan Landing Road. (Avillia developments) A 16-acre proposed mixed use development is planned for Okanagan Landing Road. (Avillia developments) More seniors housing is coming to town with an addition to McCullough Court. (Illustration)

More homes are coming to Vernon at a time when more and more people are struggling to put a roof over their heads.

Three key developments are on the books, one for the city’s most vulnerable, one for seniors and another aimed at single-living.

McCullough Court is being expanded with 48 new seniors housing units. The Coldstream Avenue apartment currently boasts 113 units. The BC Housing project will see the additional units built above the parking lot area.

Further downtown, area homes are being constructed for those struggling with homelessness. The second phase of My Place on 35th Street will see the existing building duplicated with another 52 units.

For those looking to break into the housing market, there are 103 micro suites under construction on Lakeshore Road. The Vita development is scheduled to be completed in spring 2021 and almost completely sold out, with just two of the units starting at $191,900 remaining. The $7.7 million, five story building is across from Okanagan Lake with a gym and bike storage.

“This is a major investment within the community,” Vernon’s economic development and tourism manager Kevin Poole said.

There is also a proposed mixed-use project from Avillia Developments on 16 acres at 7295 Okanagan Landing Road.

