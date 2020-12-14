Signs are posted and RCMP officers are on the lookout for car thieves, but police say the public has a role to play in preventing theft. (Submitted photo)

Signs are posted and RCMP officers are on the lookout for car thieves, but police say the public has a role to play in preventing theft. (Submitted photo)

Honda, Lexus tops most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2020

Depending on your vehicle’s make and model, it could be one of Canada’s most stolen vehicles

Auto theft costs Canadians close to $1 billion each year and the Insurance Bureau of Canada has listed the most targeted vehicles of 2020.

An estimated $542 million is spent by insurers to fix or replace stolen automobiles each year. A further $250 million goes to other insurance-related expenses, which include police response, health care and court system costs in more serious incidents.

The four most common reasons people steal automobiles include: To sell cars abroad at a higher market value; to dismantle the vehicle and sell the parts; to go joyriding, or to commit another crime and then leave the vehicle.

Here are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada:

  1. 2018 Honda CR-V
  2. 2017 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  3. 2017 Honda CR-V
  4. 2018 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  5. 2018 Ford F150
  6. 2019 Honda CR-V
  7. 2018 Toyota Highlander
  8. 2017 Toyota Highlander
  9. 2019 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  10. 2017 Dodge Ram 1500

@janelle_swift
janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying police officer
Next story
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Just Posted

Upon arriving at work Monday morning, Dec. 14, Bastion Place staff were delighted to find three sacks had been dropped off over the weekend containing gifts for every resident. (Contributed)
Santa makes early stop at Salmon Arm senior care facility

Bastion Place staff say enough gifts were left for all residents to receive one

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, like this mask being won by a Scotch Creek firefighter, are going to be purchased for every CSRD firefighter using funds from the provincial and federal COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant. (Scotch Creek Fire Department photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District benefits from COVID grant

Money from province and feds to help with fire protection and tourism

Mary Dillobough rows a boat down Sicamous’ Riverside Road during flooding in 1928. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photo)
Shuswap History in Pictures: Flooded rush hour

Mary Dillobough rows a boat down Sicamous’ Riverside Road during flooding in 1928.

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Several attempts to capture Kevin has taken place without success. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, eludes rescue

The hope is to have Kevin rescued before the lake freezes

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop in June near Revelstoke

Thirty-four unionized workers, represented by MoveUp, started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon VantageOne pickets call for job protection, fair wages

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp raise voices after rejecting credit union’s final offer

RCMP have blocked off driveway of Black Mountain townhouse complex where a tenant died on Sunday night. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
RCMP arrest one after body discovered in Kelowna

Paramedics unable to revive man found in driveway of Margaret’s Landing town homes

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Most Read