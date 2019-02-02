Hong Kong police destroy WWI grenade found in potatoes

A bomb squad concluded the 2.2-pound object was a hand grenade, possibly made in Germany

A Hong Kong police bomb squad on Saturday destroyed a World War I-era hand grenade found at a food-processing facility in a shipment of potatoes from France, news reports said.

Employees reported a suspicious object encased in mud at the facility in Tseung Kwan O district in the New Territories, according to the Sing Tao Daily newspaper and other outlets.

A bomb squad concluded the 1-kilogram (2.2-pound) object was a hand grenade, possibly made in Germany.

Officers moved cars and piled sandbags around the grenade, then detonated it, according to Sing Tao, the Observer and other outlets.

No injuries were reported. Sing Tao cited police as saying there was no indication of criminal activity.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Flood watches, evacuation orders as storm hits California
Next story
Highway 97 closed due to rock slide

Just Posted

Salmon Arm: Big ideas for a city with big rewards

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Letter: Income doesn’t keep up with taxes

There is a question that has been with me for several years.… Continue reading

Highway 97 closed due to rock slide

Slide north of Summerland has resulted in detour

Silverbacks’ captain, coach talk about the pre-playoff push

Salmon Arm Junior A squad aims to go deep through discipline and hustle

Small Glories make big impression

Great music, banter, laughter and song on offer in concert at Nexus in Salmon Arm

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Kelowna website finds financial life support

Mazu off the fiscally endangered list

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Most Read