Hudson’s Bay spotlights old Vernon store

Old downtown department store remembered fondly

The original Hudson’s Bay Company building on 30th Avenue, formerly Barnard, was demolished in 1976, according to museum archives. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)

The Hudson’s Bay Company put the spotlight on Vernon with this throwback photograph.

Taking it back to 1966, the quintessential Canadian brand (although no longer Canadian) shared a photo of the department store in its prime.

Situated on the cross streets of 30th Avenue — formerly Barnard Avenue — and 32nd Street, the two-storey building stood tall.

Now, the site is home to CIBC.

The building was demolished in 1976, according to the Vernon Museum’s archives.

The Bay’s post Monday has sparked a number of memories for former and current residents.

“I was three-years-old when it was built,” Betty Bennett wrote. “Such a beautiful store.”

Another woman said her sister worked there in the early 1940s.

“I have faint memories of this store,” Vivian Evans wrote. “I remember thinking the clothes were so fashionable — even at seven.”

