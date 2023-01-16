Hundreds of trees snapped, backside closed at Vernon ski hill

Crews clear fallen trees at SilverStar Moutain Resort over the weekend. (Sheena On Piste photo)

The backside of SilverStar Mountain Resort remains closed due to snow conditions for Monday, Jan. 16 and Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Putnam Creek remains closed following the weekend and further closures may be necessary. Brewers Pond is also closed due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

The ski hill received more than 25 centimeters of wet, heavy snow over the weekend, creating challenging conditions.

“The mild temperatures and heavy snow load on the tree tops has caused hundreds of trees to snap or fall over completely, some onto power lines,” the resort said. “This has created numerous unmarked hazards throughout our 3,282 acres of skiable terrain. Despite these challenging and unprecedented circumstances, our team was able to assess, clear, and safely open the Comet Chair and Gondola terrain.”

The Alpine Meadows chair was also cleared and opened on the weekend

Visitors are asked to prepare for possible closures of other lifts.

