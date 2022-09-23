This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, moving north on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fiona, which struck Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane, was up to a Category 4 on Thursday. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, moving north on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fiona, which struck Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane, was up to a Category 4 on Thursday. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring ‘severe’ winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada

Potential for flooding in coastal and mainland areas and an “all-time” low pressure across the region

As much as 200 millimetres of rain is forecast to fall on Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec this weekend, as hurricane Fiona tracks towards the East Coast.

In addition to significant storm surge, potential for flooding in coastal and mainland areas and an “all-time” low pressure across the region, the potentially “historic” storm is expected to cause widespread power outages due to trees and hydro poles brought down by powerful wind.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud said it remains to be seen if Fiona’s wind gusts will set records, but the expectation is that gusts will be stronger in some areas than the 150 km/h winds felt when post-tropical storm Dorian made landfall in 2019.

Fiona is expected to reach Nova Scotia waters by Friday night before passing through the eastern mainland part of the province, Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island on Saturday, and on to Quebec’s Lower North Shore and southeastern Labrador early Sunday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., said the forecast was for the worst gusts to hit eastern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton and parts of Prince Edward Island.

Coastal areas of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are expected to experience pounding surf, with waves off Nova Scotia expected to build to more than 10 metres, while wave heights could be more than 12 metres in eastern parts of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

RELATED: Bermuda, Canada prepare for Hurricane Fiona as Puerto Rico struggles

RELATED: Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico

Severe weatherWeather

Previous story
‘No place will take her’: No help for B.C. senior in “life or limb” condition
Next story
B.C. seniors have lowest financial support in Canada, says advocate

Just Posted

A selection of Shuswap Rock Club member Pat Boden’s prized collection of polished rocks and gems. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Shuswap’s rock stars explore for semi-precious stones

Gina Johnny, Amanda Krebs and Marianne VanBuskirk are running for the two trustee positions representing Electoral Area 4 (Salmon Arm).
Election 2022: Salmon Arm trustee candidates introduce themselves

Candidates running for Salmon Arm mayor include (top, left to right) Nancy Cooper, Alan Harrison and Luke Norrie. Running for a seat on council are (middle) Daniel Bardy, Debbie Cannon, Brian Fletcher, Kevin Flynn, David Gonella, Debbie Haukedal, (bottom) Robert Johnson, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren, Louise Wallace Richmond and Kristine Wickner.
Election 2022: Salmon Arm’s mayoral and council candidates introduce themselves

Salmon Arm Council is being asked to waive city requirements to build a bike lane and add three streetlights at 1160 20th St. SE in Salmon Arm where the addition of a single family home is being proposed. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council agrees bike lane, street lights too much for homeowner to fund