IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting

David Chavez-Jara, who was recently convicted on drug-related charges, was a passenger in a taxi when he was shot and killed

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s shooting in Guildford as 30-year-old David Chavez-Jara. (Photo: IHIT handout)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s shooting in Guildford as 30-year-old David Chavez-Jara. (Photo: IHIT handout)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s (Aug. 9) shooting in Guildford.

David Chavez-Jara, 30, was a passenger in a taxi in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue when he was shot and killed. The taxi driver was also shot and he was taken to hospital “with serious injuries,” according to a release from IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

READ ALSO: One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022

Chavez-Jara, who was from Surrey, was “well known to police and recently convicted on possession for the purpose of trafficking, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.”

“Investigators believe Mr. Chavez-Jara was the target of this senseless act,” Pierotti said.

IHIT is now asking any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video, who were in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., or who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police were called to the Guildford strip mall parking lot around 2:20 p.m. for a “report of shots fired at a taxi,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn shortly after the shooting on Tuesday.

“This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

The fatal shooting followed two other shootings in Surrey in the early hours of Aug. 9.

READ ALSO: Police investigating two shootings at residences in Surrey, Aug. 9, 2022


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHITShooting

Previous story
Nohomin Creek blaze downgraded from wildfire of note
Next story
Sicamous and CSRD accepting mail-in ballots in upcoming local government election

Just Posted

Caden Dehoog, one of the instructors at the 2022 BC Hockey Summer Officiating School from Aug. 4-8, grew up in Salmon Arm and loves the path of refereeing he’s taken. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm hockey referee skates from student to instructor

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm

The District of Sicamous will be accepting mail-in ballots for the 2022 local government election. (File photo)
Sicamous and CSRD accepting mail-in ballots in upcoming local government election

On this map, which city staff said is a conceptual drawing for planning and discussion purposes only, the light red lines show how 9th Avenue NE would divert southward over three lots and then eastward to line up with the 8th Avenue NE intersection. The city is purchasing the lot at 881 30th St. NE. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City buying lot in Salmon Arm for future 9th Avenue NE improvements